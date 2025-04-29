Pattaya braces for scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds as summer storms hit upper Thailand April 30 – May 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued Announcement No. 11 (104/2568), warning of summer storms across upper Thailand from April 30 to May 1. Affected areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, hail in some locations, heavy rainfall, and possible lightning strikes.

The conditions are the result of a moderate high-pressure system from China spreading over Vietnam and the South China Sea. This system is interacting with southeasterly and southwesterly winds covering upper Thailand. In addition, the hot weather in the region, combined with westerly wind waves from Myanmar, is intensifying the likelihood of summer storms, especially in the North and Upper Northeast.







Authorities are urging the public to take precautions by avoiding outdoor activities during storms, staying away from large trees and weak structures, and securing agricultural products and livestock to prevent damage. The warning includes several provinces in the North, Northeast, and Central Thailand, which are likely to see fluctuating weather, including sudden downpours and gusty winds.

While Pattaya is not listed among the high-risk provinces under this announcement, local residents and visitors should still remain cautious. The area may experience increased humidity and isolated thunderstorms, particularly in the late afternoon and evening hours, due to the broader influence of regional weather systems.



Coastal winds may also strengthen temporarily, and scattered rain is possible, although not severe. Visitors planning outdoor activities or travel should monitor local forecasts and remain alert for changing weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department encourages people across the country to stay informed through official weather updates and prepare accordingly for potential disruptions.

































