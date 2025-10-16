Pattaya beer bar worker plunges from 4th floor after heated argument

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 20-year-old beer bar worker was rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital in critical condition after jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel near the Suesan intersection in South Pattaya Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon arrived at the scene around 4:00 PM and found the victim, later identified as Ms. Siriporn Wannasut, on a first-floor balcony. She suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured right arm and leg, and deep lacerations to her head and left foot. Emergency medical staff provided first aid before transporting her to the hospital.







Her boyfriend, 20-year-old Mr. Triline Chairat, told police that the couple, who live together, had a heated argument before the incident. Ms. Siriporn, who works at a beer bar on Walking Street, has a history of depression and previous self-harm attempts, which he said he had prevented in the past.

Police from Pattaya City Station have taken the boyfriend in for questioning while the investigation continues to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.



































