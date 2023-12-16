Pattaya launches campaign to combat PM2.5 pollution

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has initiated a campaign to reduce air pollution by cleaning the streets and dusting the trees. The campaign was launched on December 15 by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who led a ceremony in front of Makro North Pattaya. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Provincial Administration Organization, the Deputy Municipal Officials, the City Council, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.







The campaign aims to prevent the accumulation of PM 2.5 dust particles, which are harmful to human health and the environment. PM 2.5 pollution is mainly caused by vehicle emissions and burning activities, and is exacerbated by climate change. According to Mayor Poramet, Pattaya is a seaside city with good air circulation, but it still needs to monitor and address the air quality issues.

To do so, the municipality has installed an air quality monitoring device near the Pattaya Central Intersection, which measures the levels of haze, PM 2.5, and ozone (O3) in the air. The results are reported daily on the PRPATTAYA page and the official Pattaya City website (https://pattaya.go.th) through Real-Time Monitoring. The municipality also plans to install six more monitoring stations, bringing the total to seven, to cover a wider area.







Mayor Poramet stressed the importance of public cooperation in tackling the air pollution problem. He urged the residents to stay informed and participate in the campaign by checking the daily reports on the Pattaya Facebook page. He also advised them to refrain from burning garbage, using incense sticks, and to adopt eco-friendly practices such as using electric incense sticks, installing air purifiers, planting air-purifying trees, reducing personal car usage, regularly checking vehicle conditions, and maintaining regular home cleaning.

























