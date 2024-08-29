Four Regions Floating Market shines as top off-peak destination in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Over the past weekend, reporters visited Pattaya’s Four Regions Floating Market to gauge tourism activity during the off-peak season. Despite the slower period, the market remains a vibrant destination, attracting both local and international visitors, especially on weekends and during local events aimed at boosting tourism.







Visitors, including Thai nationals who enjoy free entry with an ID card, continue to flock to the market. Although tourist numbers are lower compared to the high season, which peaks from November to April, the market has maintained a steady flow of foot traffic. Many vendors have adapted by offering products at competitive prices to draw in customers and stimulate sales.

The market’s appeal lies in its unique presentation of Thailand’s four regions, offering a rich cultural experience in one location. Most visitors come from neighbouring countries like China, India, and Vietnam, along with Thai tourists from various provinces, all drawn by the market’s diverse offerings and cultural displays.

Adding to its allure, Pattaya Floating Market recently earned the “Trip.Best 2024 ASIA 100” award from Trip.com. This accolade recognizes the market’s exceptional reputation based on user reviews, consistent popularity, high sales, and distinctive themes, solidifying its status as a top destination in Asia and globally.





































