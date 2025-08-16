Pattaya labor shortage eases as Thailand extends migrants’ stay amid rising illegal border crossings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s labor market is beginning to recover as Cambodian migrant workers, previously deterred by border tensions, return to fill critical roles in the city’s tourism and construction sectors. This comes after the Thai government issued a six-month stay waiver for Cambodian nationals with expired work permits or border-area stay authorizations, allowing them to legally remain and work in Thailand until December 7, 2025.







Security agencies have reported a sharp rise in Cambodian nationals attempting to re-enter Thailand through informal crossings in provinces such as Chanthaburi and Trat. Authorities from the Border Defense Command, in coordination with the Immigration Police, confirmed ongoing detections of large groups crossing without authorization. Many of these workers had returned home following an appeal by the Cambodian government promising job opportunities and income. However, limited employment prospects in Cambodia prompted many to return to Thailand in search of work.

The tourism industry in Pattaya, particularly at the labor level, generally relies on Cambodian workers and faced major disruptions as many left amid border tensions and concerns over property confiscation. The new waiver has allowed businesses to regain staff and stabilize operations. In construction, labor shortages had delayed projects, but the return of migrant workers is expected to keep them on schedule. Local Thai workers, even though generally more skilled, have been considered, but many are unwilling to take these physically demanding jobs for the low wages offered.



Despite the easing of the labor shortage, challenges remain. Employers are urging the government to expedite work permit processing to prevent future labor disruptions. Additionally, the influx of workers through informal border crossings raises concerns about illegal employment, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of labor regulations.

The Thai government is balancing national security concerns with the economic need for a stable and legal migrant workforce. By providing lawful pathways for Cambodian workers, authorities aim to support the economy while upholding humanitarian principles. Ongoing efforts are necessary to address underlying issues and ensure the sustainable integration of migrant workers into Pattaya’s labor market.



































