Pattaya Feels the Breeze: Windy days on Jomtien ahead of weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – While heavy rain is forecast for parts of eastern and western southern Thailand, Pattaya and surrounding areas are experiencing strong winds but no rainfall, with similar conditions and hot afternoons expected to continue through August 16–17.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that provinces including Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga may face heavy to very heavy rainfall, posing risks of flash floods and landslides in low-lying and hillside areas. Bangkok and its metropolitan area may see scattered thunderstorms covering about 60% of the region, with temperatures ranging from 26–36°C.







Monsoon troughs and low-pressure systems over northern Vietnam, combined with the strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, are causing rough seas. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2–3 meters, exceeding 3 meters in areas with thunderstorms, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand may reach 2 meters, with higher waves during storms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore, and all vessels should navigate with caution.



In Pattaya, skies remain mostly clear, but strong onshore winds have been whipping through Jomtien Beach, creating choppy surf. While the weather is still suitable for beach walks and sightseeing, water activities should be approached with caution. Forecasters expect these windy conditions to persist over the weekend before easing next week.



































