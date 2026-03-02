Pattaya Kite Festival soars as a phenomenal summer welcome for tourists amid global economic watch

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reporters on the ground captured the vibrant atmosphere of the ongoing Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2026, taking place from February 25 to March 1 along Pattaya Beach in Chonburi. The final weekend saw a steady influx of both Thai and international visitors, creating lively scenes along the beachfront and causing continuous traffic congestion on Beach Road and surrounding routes — a clear reflection of Pattaya’s strong late high-season momentum.

Held under the theme “Sky Paradise of Happiness,” the festival has transformed more than one kilometer of coastline into a colorful aerial showcase, featuring over 150 kites from 12 countries. The spectacular displays have turned the skies above Pattaya Beach into a must-see visual landmark and social media hotspot, reinforcing the city’s image as a dynamic summer destination.







Each afternoon at 4:00 PM, professional Sport Kite performances from Taiwan and the United States draw enthusiastic crowds, while entertainment activities and retail zones near Central Pattaya further stimulate spending and support local businesses. Hotels, restaurants, and beachfront vendors have reported heightened activity, underscoring the event’s economic ripple effect.

The festival has become a phenomenal curtain-raiser for Pattaya’s summer tourism campaign, signaling strong visitor confidence and renewed travel appetite.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Minister of Interior, expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East that could potentially impact the global economy and, inevitably, Thailand. He reaffirmed that the government is preparing comprehensive measures to cushion any economic shocks and sustain confidence among businesses and the tourism sector as the country continues its economic recovery.

As Pattaya’s skies remain filled with color and crowds continue to gather along the shore, the festival stands as both a celebration of international creativity and a timely boost for Thailand’s summer tourism outlook.



































