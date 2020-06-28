Pattaya kindergarten prepares for school year unlike no other

Nongprue Kindergarten welcomed parents to orientation before the school opens July 1.

Principal Kittisak Sirilert hosted the June 27 sessions with parents, explaining the curriculum and encouraging them to build a relationship with teachers and administrators.





The new term, which begins July 1, will be the first for most of the youngsters and will be unique for adults as well due to the health precautions required amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Children must all wear face masks and bring their own cups, utensils and water bottles to school. The school will provide face shields, masks and hand sanitizer.

Kindergarten runs from 8 a.m. to noon, but the school will care for children until 3 p.m. if parents cannot pick up their young ones right away.





