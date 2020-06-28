Pattaya recycled-water plan advances at EEC

By Pattaya Mail
The road parallel to the railway tracks is severely flooded after heavy rain.

A proposal to divert storm runoff and treated wastewater to Pattaya-area reservoirs to mitigate drought took another step toward reality with a presentation to an Eastern Economic Corridor committee.



Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome outlined the plan proposed by the city and Royal Irrigation Project June 4 calling for flood waters that normally funnel into local canals to instead be diverted to local reservoirs. The plan also suggests sending wastewater exiting Pattaya’s sewage treatment plants to reservoirs into the canals that lead to the sea.

Pattaya has been gripped by its worst drought in a decade, an ironic development as the city continues to be drowned in repeated floods. Currently, sewage and drainage pipes dump flood runoff into the Kratinglai, Naklua and Huay Yai canals where it flows back to the ocean.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome outlines a plan to divert flood waters into local reservoirs.

Sonthaya told EEC water-resources committee chairman Adm. Pichet Tanaset that was a waste. The water could be reused if pumped to Mabprachan and other local lakes.

Flooded areas in Pattaya after an hour of 75 mm heavy rains.

The mayor explained how the city increasingly is capturing storm runoff and has new pumps going into operation to handle such a project.

Pichet said he will take Pattaya’s project plan to the full EEC for consideration.

(Blue line) Flood draining system on Pattaya local road (railway road) from Kratinglai to Khao Talo area 1st phase under 665 million baht budget.



Main flooded areas in Pattaya City during heavy rains. 1 & 2: Railway Road. 3 & 4: Sukhumvit Road. 5: Pattaya 3rd Road. 6: Pattaya Beach Road. 7: Walking Street.
South Pattaya Sukhumvit road after heavy rain.


