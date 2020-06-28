Pattaya recycled-water plan advances at EEC

A proposal to divert storm runoff and treated wastewater to Pattaya-area reservoirs to mitigate drought took another step toward reality with a presentation to an Eastern Economic Corridor committee.







Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome outlined the plan proposed by the city and Royal Irrigation Project June 4 calling for flood waters that normally funnel into local canals to instead be diverted to local reservoirs. The plan also suggests sending wastewater exiting Pattaya’s sewage treatment plants to reservoirs into the canals that lead to the sea.

Pattaya has been gripped by its worst drought in a decade, an ironic development as the city continues to be drowned in repeated floods. Currently, sewage and drainage pipes dump flood runoff into the Kratinglai, Naklua and Huay Yai canals where it flows back to the ocean.



Sonthaya told EEC water-resources committee chairman Adm. Pichet Tanaset that was a waste. The water could be reused if pumped to Mabprachan and other local lakes.

The mayor explained how the city increasingly is capturing storm runoff and has new pumps going into operation to handle such a project.

Pichet said he will take Pattaya’s project plan to the full EEC for consideration.









