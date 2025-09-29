Pattaya investigates viral video showing couple having sex publicly

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has ordered an immediate investigation into footage circulating on social media that appears to show a couple engaging in intimate activity in the sea off Jomtien Beach. The clip, shared with a mocking caption comparing Pattaya to Phuket, prompted public outcry and a quick response from city officials on Sunday.

Mayor Poramet said he contacted the superintendent of Pattaya City Police to examine the footage and determine whether the images are recent or from an earlier date. The police were asked to gather facts and proceed with legal action if the material depicts behavior that violates Thai law or local ordinances. Jomtien municipal officers have already carried out preliminary checks at the scene.







The post that sparked the probe included the line “Pattaya won’t lose to Phuket,” and user comments on the page ranged from calls for immediate removal of the individuals to demands for tougher penalties and more visible enforcement. Several residents urged authorities to install brighter lighting near Dongtan Beach and to put up multilingual signs stating prohibited conduct. Others criticized perceived contradictions in national policy, arguing that relaxed nightlife rules and liberal cannabis laws send mixed signals about acceptable behavior.

Municipal staff said their first step is to confirm the clip’s time and location. If the footage is verified as current and shows unlawful conduct, officials indicated they would follow legal procedures, which could include identifying the individuals involved and bringing charges under relevant public order and decency laws.

Community voices on social media reflected frustration and concern. One commenter suggested harsher penalties, even calling for visa revocation in extreme cases, while another asked authorities to make clearer bans and penalties visible in multiple languages so foreign visitors cannot claim ignorance. Several residents thanked city teams for acting quickly to check the report.





City officials emphasized that measures to protect public order must balance enforcement with respect for due process. Meanwhile, they said they will continue routine patrols along Jomtien’s beaches and walkways and consider practical steps—such as improved lighting and signage—to discourage illicit activity and reassure families and tourists.

Authorities ask anyone with information or clearer footage to contact Pattaya police or City Hall at hotline 1337 to assist the inquiry as officials work to establish the facts and decide on any further action.



































