Jomtien officials clear beachside areas and walkways to ensure safety and cleanliness

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Jomtien have taken action to monitor and remove loitering individuals from areas near the beach, aiming to maintain cleanliness, order, and public safety.

The operation involved checking people lingering along the shoreline and asking them to leave voluntarily, with officials escorting those who did not comply to prevent further disruption to residents and tourists.







Local beachgoers have expressed support for the measures, noting frustration over unhygienic practices by people camping or loitering on the sand, such as leaving personal items, makeshift shelters, or blocking walkways. Others praised the authorities for keeping the area safe and accessible, while some recounted personal experiences of feeling threatened by individuals under the bridges.



Authorities emphasized that this effort is part of ongoing measures to ensure Jomtien Beach remains welcoming for both tourists and locals, while maintaining safety and hygiene standards. Residents and visitors are encouraged to report disruptive behavior to local authorities to help keep the beach a safe and enjoyable space for everyone.



































