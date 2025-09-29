French paratroopers celebrate 20 years of their Thai chapter under Saint Michael’s wing

PATTAYA, Thailand – The great parachutist family gathered last Saturday at the Toma Wine Brasserie to mark the 20th anniversary of the Thai chapter of the Union Nationale des Parachutistes (UNP). As tradition dictates, the celebration was held under the protection of Archangel Saint Michael, patron of paratroopers and eternal guardian of their esprit de corps.

The day began with a solemn mass celebrated by Father Brice of the Paris Foreign Missions. When the assembly rose together to proclaim with fervour the historic motto, “And by Saint Michael, long live the paras!” the words carried the weight of both pride and sacrifice, setting the tone for a ceremony that was at once fraternal, commemorative, and festive.







A highlight of the day was the recognition of Mrs Sylvie Ducos de Lahaille, who was presented with the sash of Honorary Patroness of the chapter. The distinction saluted her unwavering dedication to remembrance and her tireless commitment to preserving the memory of Indochina veterans. Her journey—shaped by the discovery of her father’s military past and her profound friendship with Mrs Geneviève de Galard, the “Angel of Diên Biên Phu”—was recalled with emotion, underscoring the bond between loyalty and memory.

The Union Nationale des Parachutistes: A Brotherhood Beyond Borders

Founded in 1963 in France, the UNP brings together veterans of airborne units from multiple conflicts, including Indochina and Algeria. Its mission is to maintain the bonds of camaraderie forged under fire, uphold loyalty to France and its values, and honour the memory of fallen comrades. Over the decades, the UNP has grown into one of France’s most recognized veterans’ organizations, with chapters abroad wherever French paratroopers and their families have settled. The Thai chapter, established twenty years ago, embodies this enduring spirit—preserving the traditions of airborne brotherhood while adapting them to a new cultural context.

FACS: Fraternity Across Borders

The ceremony was further distinguished by the presence of high-ranking guests and francophone associations. Lieutenant Colonel Franck Arnaudon, Defense Attaché of the French Embassy in Thailand, attended alongside members of Le Souvenir Français, the Amicale Française de Pattaya, and the Fédération des Associations de Combattants et Anciens Combattants Français Résidant à l’Étranger (FACS).



Founded in 1927 following the Congress of French Expatriates in Paris, FACS unites volunteers who served under the French flag—whether as nationals or foreigners—while fostering strong bonds with host countries and fellow veterans. Guided by its founding motto, Fraternitatis Arcus Concordiaeque Signum (“Arch of Fraternity and Sign of Concord”), the federation defends the moral and material interests of veterans, preserves the memory of their service, and promotes France’s presence abroad. Its Thai section, comprising around fifty members from all branches of the French armed forces, also welcomes foreign veterans and civilian supporters committed to its ideals.

The participation of FACS Thailand at the UNP anniversary highlighted the breadth of francophone solidarity in the kingdom and underscored the shared mission of remembrance and fraternity that unites all French veterans’ associations abroad.





Brotherhood Intact After 20 Years

The formalities gave way to convivial fellowship, with an aperitif and a French-Thai buffet providing moments of warmth and shared memory. Yet beneath the smiles and toasts, the echoes of sacrifice and solidarity lingered, reminding all present of the solemn duty carried by the paratrooper family.

Two decades after its foundation, the Thai chapter of the UNP stands resolute in its mission. Through solemn prayer, emotional tribute, and the embrace of brotherhood, the spirit of the paratroopers endures—united under Saint Michael, steadfast in memory, and unwavering in solidarity.

To learn about F.A.C.S Thailande, please contact: Dominique Miccolis, Délégué Général de la F.A.C.S Thaïlande * Facebook * E-mail * Website









































