Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 lights up the beach tonight

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tonight, the skies above Pattaya Beach will blaze with color as the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 kicks off. Visitors are encouraged to don traditional Thai attire to enjoy cultural performances, including the exquisite Khon dance, before witnessing the grand fireworks spectacle (Nov 28-29, Fri-Sat).

Themed “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”, the festival runs from 5:00 PM onwards along the beachfront. Organizers promise a show that combines artistry, culture, and dazzling pyrotechnics, creating unforgettable evenings for both locals and tourists.







Public excitement is high, though practical concerns remain. Attendees have requested better traffic management, clearer entry points, and drone shows similar to Bangkok’s ViJiT Chao Phraya display. “I hope the drones will be spectacular, promoted globally to draw more visitors,” one festival-goer suggested.

Others raised local logistical concerns: “Will we be able to see from Jomtien Beach? Traffic is already bad today,” noted a visitor. Another asked, “What time do the gates open? Where can boats dock?” Organizers are advising visitors to plan ahead, arrive early, and follow official social media channels for updates to ensure safety.

Despite the challenges, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of Pattaya’s most enchanting year-end celebrations. Don’t miss it tonight!



































