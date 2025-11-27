From Pattaya to the South, city unites to send aid to flood victims

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, Pattaya authorities and local organizations have launched a donation drive to support residents affected by severe flooding in southern Thailand. The initiative, coordinated by the Pattaya City Police Advisory Board, Pattaya City Police, volunteer officers, and local businesses, is located in front of GO WHOLESALE on Sukhumvit Road, South Pattaya.

Ms. Amporn Kaewsaeng, Chairwoman of the Pattaya Police Advisory Board, highlighted the importance of the campaign, saying it aims to collect essential supplies for those currently struggling with flood conditions in multiple southern provinces. The donation center welcomes contributions of rice, dry food, drinking water, daily necessities, urgent relief items, and even pet food.







The drive runs daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM for four days. After collection, all items will be sorted, packed into survival kits, and delivered directly to communities in need. “Every donation counts,” Ms. Amporn emphasized. “Even small acts of kindness can save lives and bring hope to those facing hardship.”

Residents, tourists, businesses, and government agencies are encouraged to participate and help extend Pattaya’s compassion to southern neighbors during this difficult time.



































