‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024’- Get ready for a spectacular show with fireworks from 5 countries

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024 is set to be an extraordinary celebration, featuring a dazzling array of fireworks displays that will light up the sky above Pattaya Beach on November 29–30, 2024. This highly anticipated event will bring together teams from five different countries, each competing to showcase their stunning pyrotechnic artistry.

Throughout both nights, visitors can expect over 10,000 fireworks to burst into the night sky, synchronized to music and accompanied by a vibrant mix of light, sound, and color. The festival promises an immersive experience, offering a spectacular visual feast for tourists and locals alike.











In addition to the fireworks displays, the event will feature various entertainment activities along the beach, food stalls, and live performances, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. This year’s festival is not just about fireworks but also about celebrating Pattaya’s vibrant tourism culture, welcoming people from around the world to enjoy the city’s stunning coastline.

As one of the most popular events in the city’s calendar, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival has become a key attraction, drawing thousands of visitors every year. The event offers a chance to witness some of the best pyrotechnic displays globally, with teams carefully crafting their shows to bring unique artistic flair and creativity to the skies.

For those looking to experience a night of excitement and awe, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024 is an event not to be missed. Whether you’re on the beach, on a boat, or at one of the many nearby venues, the festival will offer a breathtaking and unforgettable experience for all who attend.









































