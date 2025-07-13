Pattaya imposes 5,000 baht fine for smoking on beaches and footpaths

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has implemented a strict no-smoking policy on all its beach areas, including the footpaths, to promote public health and maintain cleanliness. Prominent signs have been installed along the beachfronts clearly informing visitors and locals that smoking is prohibited everywhere on the beach and adjacent footpaths. This initiative aims to reduce litter from cigarette butts, improve air quality, and provide a cleaner, more family-friendly environment for everyone enjoying the beaches.







With the growing number of tourists visiting Pattaya, the city has introduced more regulations and is diligently asking for everyone’s cooperation to respect these rules. Authorities regularly patrol the beaches to enforce the ban and remind offenders of the regulations. Anyone caught smoking in prohibited areas may face fines of up to 5,000 baht.

Pattaya’s beaches are public spaces meant for all to enjoy — not venues for private parties or exclusive gatherings. The city emphasizes that maintaining cleanliness and order is essential to preserving these spots as welcoming and accessible for families, tourists, and locals alike.

The city also urges everyone to dispose of garbage properly by using the dustbins provided along the beach and footpaths. Dumping trash anywhere else harms the environment and diminishes the beauty of these public spaces.



In addition, the city urges beach operators to actively warn tourists about the no-smoking policy and to refrain from burning substances or playing loud noises and music that disturb others. This cooperation helps ensure a peaceful and enjoyable environment for everyone on the beach.

To support enforcement efforts, the city encourages the public to report violations by calling 1337 or by taking photos to present to officials. This community involvement helps keep Pattaya’s beaches safe, clean, and enjoyable for all.



































