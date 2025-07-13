Pattaya businesses aim to turn half-half travel scheme into high-season revival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) opened public registration for the “Half-Half Travel Thailand” scheme on July 10, following upgrades to its digital infrastructure. Citizens can now register through the Amazing Thailand app or the official program website. Backed by a 1.75 billion baht budget, the program subsidizes 50 percent of costs for accommodation, food vouchers, and tourism-related activities.

Each registrant may claim up to five entitlements—three for accommodation in major cities and two for secondary destinations. Entitlements are available on a first-come, first-served basis and require full payment to be made directly to participating hotels. Only one room per entitlement is allowed per night.







With tourism hubs like Pattaya designated among the primary destinations, local businesses are expected to shift gears to fully leverage the scheme. Hotels, restaurants, and wellness providers in Pattaya are updating pricing and packages to attract domestic travelers, especially during weekends and public holidays. The city’s inclusion in the scheme is seen as a key opportunity to stimulate mid-year tourism, balance out seasonal dips, and encourage more overnight stays.

To access the program, users must complete identity verification via ThaID, a government-issued digital ID platform. Verification is required before bookings can be redeemed. TAT has opted to use its in-house application rather than third-party platforms to collect real-time travel data, which supports long-term tourism planning and allows local businesses to tailor services more effectively. The app has been enhanced with new features using existing resources, avoiding the need for additional funding. Hotels can now submit weekday and weekend pricing separately, offering travelers more flexibility.

After resolving early technical issues, TAT launched a new registration domain, restructured the identity process to occur before payment, expanded its Call Center team, and improved LINE-based chat support. The system now operates more smoothly. TAT is also monitoring complaints about inflated hotel prices. Operators found raising rates beyond recent averages will receive warnings. Those that do not comply may be removed from the program.

As of 8:30 a.m. on July 11, over 1.58 million people had registered. A total of 91,008 entitlements had been booked and paid for, while 408,992 remained available. Currently, 5,254 businesses have been approved, including 2,957 hotels and accommodations, 1,968 restaurants, 84 tourist attractions, 96 spa and wellness providers, 101 OTOP vendors, and 48 vehicle and boat rental services.

Users can complete registration and receive assistance entirely online. For help, the public may visit the official program website, register via the Amazing Thailand app, call the Call Center at 02-483-0963, or message the LINE Official Account @ThaiTravelCopay. Support is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



































