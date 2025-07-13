Holiday crowds pack Pattaya beach and Koh Larn as ferries hold at 30 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism in Pattaya surged during the four-day holiday weekend from July 10–13, declared in celebration of Asalha Bucha Day and the start of Buddhist Lent. Both Thai and international tourists descended on the resort city to enjoy some seaside relief, with two top destinations seeing heavy foot traffic — Pattaya Beach and Koh Larn Island.

By the morning of July 12, Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya was teeming with visitors lining up for ferries to Koh Larn. The island — famous for its clear waters, soft sand, and natural charm — remained the top escape for holidaymakers. At the same time, Pattaya Beach itself was crowded from morning to evening, as travelers who preferred to stay on the mainland laid out towels, rented umbrellas, and enjoyed water sports or beachside dining.







Despite the tourist influx, ferry operators kept fares unchanged at 30 baht per person per trip. No price hikes were reported. The city also provided free parking at the Blue Zone lot, which accommodates up to 200 vehicles, easing access for those driving in from nearby provinces.

City officials, tourist police, and marine officers were stationed at Bali Hai Pier and Pattaya Beach throughout the day to ensure safety and manage the flow of people. Passengers were reminded to wear life jackets onboard, and clear signage was posted to assist and guide tourists at the pier. On the beach, municipal staff monitored the crowd and enforced cleanliness and safety regulations.



Locals and tourism advocates praised the city’s coordination but stressed the importance of fair treatment and transparency. One comment circulating online suggested: “Koh Larn and Naklua’s Lan Pho Market are Pattaya’s crown jewels. If we take care of prices and treat tourists like family, they’ll keep coming back.” Another added: “Put up clear signs with hotline numbers and LINE QR codes in Thai and English. It gives tourists confidence they’ll be heard if anything goes wrong.”

The bustling scene at both Pattaya Beach and Koh Larn shows that the city remains a top destination during holiday periods — but it also underscores the need for consistent standards, tourist-friendly pricing, and responsive services to sustain momentum beyond the weekend.









































