Pattaya holds big cleaning day to celebrate HM the Queen’s Birthday, enhancing Naklua Old Market Community

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banlue Kullawanit, Chairman of Pattaya City Council, presided over the opening ceremony of the Big Cleaning Day event at Naklua Old Market. The cleanup focused on the areas around Naklua Canal to Pae Kong Shrine and Nok Yang Canal near Sri Nil Shrine in Chonburi Province.







This community-driven initiative honors the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on August 12 (Mother’s Day). It symbolizes loyalty and dedication to public service by improving the environment in a key tourist area. Local government officials, community representatives, external agencies, and volunteers joined forces to clean and beautify the area.



In conjunction with the event, Pattaya’s administrative office has piloted the installation of complaint boxes in high-risk communities. These serve as quick-report channels for local residents to notify authorities of disturbances, enhancing safety and order. The plan is to expand this system citywide, aiming to provide more efficient community policing as part of Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to public welfare.



































