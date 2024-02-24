Pattaya implements safety measures after Koh Larn drowning tragedy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a lamentable incident in early January involving the drowning of a 67-year-old Chinese tourist near Koh Larn Island, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet spearheaded a collaborative effort on February 20 alongside Pol. Lt. Col. Piyaphong Ensan and Pol. Lt. Col. Suparat Meepracha from the Tourist Police Division, to devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent such tragedies in the future.







The meeting, convened at Pattaya City Hall, unveiled a meticulous five-part plan, encompassing:

Multilingual Signage: Introducing multilingual informational signs in Thai, English, Russian, and Chinese, equipped with warnings and safety guidelines tailored for water activities.

Audio Announcements: Implementing multilingual audio announcements along the coastline to disseminate warnings and safety instructions pertaining to sea activities.







Enhanced Lifeguard Presence: Increasing the number of trained lifeguard personnel across all beaches of Koh Larn to bolster safety supervision.

Lifeguard Watchtowers: Erecting lifeguard watchtowers strategically along the beaches for heightened visibility, enabling prompt assistance in emergent situations.

Community Engagement: Conducting outreach sessions with local business operators, including Jet Ski rentals, boat hire services, and beachfront vendors. These sessions will include comprehensive training on responding to water emergencies, coupled with practical demonstrations in simulated scenarios.







Mayor Poramet underscored the paramount importance of this initiative in instilling confidence among tourists and furnishing comprehensive support and assistance. He reaffirmed Pattaya Municipality’s unwavering commitment to providing full-scale backing, encompassing legal frameworks, to ensure the safety of visitors participating in maritime activities.































