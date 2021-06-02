Pattaya immigration cops bust Indian fugitive, overstayers; capture gun broker

Immigration police arrested a Thai man allegedly selling guns to foreigners and captured a fugitive wanted in India for drug trafficking.

Chonburi Immigration Office officials on June 1 announced the results of recent operations, which also included crackdowns on overstayers.







A suspect identified only as Siwakorn, 24, was arrested at the Esplanade building on Jomtien Second Road where he allegedly sold weapons to foreigners and Thais alike. Police seized numerous guns and accessories, 220,000 baht in cash and an unspecified amount of illegal drugs.

On May 31, Immigration revoked the visa of Harminder Singh, 42, after he was arrested at the Siam Condominium in Nongprue upon request of the Indian government, which wants him extradited to face charges of dealing heroin.





Two other Indians – Rajesh, 38, and Gorakh Yadaw, 37 – were arrested separately for overstaying their visas. Rajesh had overstayed 1,074 days and Yadaw by 650 days.

Immigration officials also fined operators of their accommodations for harboring overstayers and failing to notify Immigration.























