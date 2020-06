A single family dwelling in Paradise Villa 1, Pattaya-Nongprue, was gutted by fire on the evening of June 13. No one was home except the maid, who escaped injury.







No less than 5 million baht damage was done after firefighter extinguished the blaze, which they predict started in the laundry room.

The house owner was not home at the time.

No other damages to nearby properties were reported.