Pattaya HHNFT makes another visit to promote child protection card game

The Human Help Network Thailand’s Mobile Training Unit hosted another child protection card game and activities to raise awareness about keeping kids from falling prey to molesters and other criminals.

Drop-In Manager Pirun Noyimjai brought the event to the Wat Suttawas community in Pattaya-Naklua, June 13.

The project teaches children rights, how to prevent sexual harassment, and helps children learn how to stand their ground, avoid risks, and protect themselves when needed.







The kids were shown the cartoons “#children rights, basic rights that children should know,” and “good brother,” telling the story of a child who was deceived by an unkind adult. They also took part in the “My body is mine” activity.

The cards advise how the kids should behave when not with their parents or entirely alone, the right decisions to make, and what to avoid while they are waiting for their parents to pick them up from school.











