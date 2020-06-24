Pattaya hotels pick up with return of Thai tourists

For months, Pattaya hotels have been either closed or quarantine zones. With the country reopening, hoteliers’ spirits are picking up.

Chaiyaphan Thongsutham, regional manager for Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, said Thai tourists have begun to return to Pattaya, giving hope that the worst of the economic crisis is over.







The hotel has had to reopen with a litany of health precautions – from mask-wearing to contact-tracing app check-ins – that guests may find inconvenient. But nearly all have been cooperative so far, he said.

Domestic tourism cannot make up the shortfall from the loss of foreign travelers, but the government can help by providing more assistance to hotels, Chaiyaphan said.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand next month will launch its “Big Deal” promotion to offer up to 50 percent discounts at Pattaya hotels. The resort will get the full room rate while the TAT will subsidize half the cost for guests.

















