Pattaya to celebrate Divali Festival with Indian community on October 20

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and key officials met with Central Pattaya general store manager Wiangthep Rattanasang to discuss the upcoming Divali Festival. Scheduled for October 20 at Central Pattaya, the event aims to promote cultural tourism and celebrate one of the world’s most famous festivals of lights.

The festival will feature a variety of cultural performances, Indian cuisine, and traditional celebrations, with strong participation from Pattaya’s local Indian community. Mayor Poramet said the event provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between local communities and international visitors, especially from India, while enhancing Pattaya’s image as a diverse tourist destination.









































