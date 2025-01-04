Pattaya hotel bookings hit new heights as tourist arrivals surge

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Morakot Kuldilok, President of the Thai Hotels Association – Eastern Chapter, revealed on January 3 that Thailand surpassed its foreign tourist target in 2024, thanks to the free visa policy. The year was comparable to pre-COVID times, with some hotels even exceeding their pre-pandemic performance. Tourist numbers surged as visitor behavior shifted, with smaller groups opting for FIT (Free Independent Traveler) travel instead of large tour groups.



While the number of foreign tourists was slightly below the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ goal, it was still a remarkable recovery, with approximately 35 million international arrivals, led by China, followed by Malaysia, India, Russia, and others. In Pattaya, popular nationalities included Chinese, Indian, Russian, and Korean tourists, many visiting for golf and leisure.

Hotel bookings for the New Year countdown surged, with December booking rates seeing a sharp increase, especially as last-minute prices soared. The government’s free visa program, alongside relaxed immigration rules for land borders and increased airline routes and capacities, contributed to the influx. Flights that had been previously canceled have resumed, offering more options and lower ticket prices, allowing for smoother access to Thailand during the high season.







































