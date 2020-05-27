Pattaya hot with fairly widespread storm, calm beach, max temp 34 °C

Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







During 28 – 31 May, scattered to fairly widespread storm, gust and isolated heavy rain. During 1 – 2 June, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.





