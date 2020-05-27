Pattaya hot with fairly widespread storm, calm beach, max temp 34 °C

By Pattaya Mail
Jomtien beach, Pattaya City on a hot day.
Eastern Part Weather Forecast
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.



During 28 – 31 May, scattered to fairly widespread storm, gust and isolated heavy rain. During 1 – 2 June, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast
