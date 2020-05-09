Pattaya hot to very hot, max temp 40 °C, calm beaches on weekend

Pattaya City, Chonburi Province and Eastern Part Weather

Hot to very hot. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail mostly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 26-29 °C. Maximum temperature 34-40 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.







During 8 – 9 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 35-40°C During 10 – 14 May, hot during the day. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hails. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

















