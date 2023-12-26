Pattaya hosts Smart Senior Christmas Party for the elderly.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn greeted and wished a Happy New Year to the elderly residents of Pattaya during the “Smart Senior Christmas Party” on December 25.

The event, which was held at the City Hall, was part of an inclusive health promotion initiative for the elderly, organized by the Municipal Administration Office. Heads of various departments, officials, and related personnel also joined the activity.







The highlight of the event was the “Smart Senior 2023” talent competition, where the elderly participants showcased their exceptional abilities, such as singing, playing musical instruments, dancing, and more. The winners were determined by a sticker voting system, where the audience could stick their votes on the performers’ boards. The participants also received New Year gifts and prizes from the organizers.

In addition, the event featured an informative session on “How to Stay Happy in Old Age”, where the elderly could share their experiences and learn from each other. The session aimed to promote positive mental health and well-being among the elderly.

The occasion also served as a platform to honor and thank the private organizations that contributed to the recreational space for the elderly in the health promotion project. The project aims to bring joy and happiness to the elderly before entering the New Year of 2024.

The event was a vibrant celebration of the elderly community’s well-being, emphasizing the importance of inclusive activities and shared experiences. The organizers said that they hope to continue the project and host more events for the elderly in the future.





























