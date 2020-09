A homeless man Udon Thani man has been sent back home after being picked up off a Pattaya street.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Sittichok Noysuwan, 66, came to Pattaya Police Station Sept. 15 asking for help, saying he had no job and no money. With no relatives in Pattaya, he wanted to go back to his hometown of Nakha in the Northeast province’s Muang District.







Police contacted Pattaya City Hall, which gave him some money and put him on an air-conditioned bus back to Issan.