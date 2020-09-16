Pattaya finally moves against parking scammers near Walking Street

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
266
Deputy Pattaya Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, inspects the public alcove to reorganize parking spaces and put a stop to parking scammers.

Pattaya finally moved against scammers illegally charging people for parking on Beach Road and use empty space to create marked vehicle spaces.



Following months of complaints about people commandeering the southern end of the shoreline roadway, Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh directed city hall enforcement officers to patrol the alcove near the old pier site where barriers once had been placed to block it off to parking.

A parking scammer with his tool of the trade, a flashlight directs motorists to park on public land and then charges them for the service.

The deputy mayor noted that the barriers had been moved and claimed it was homeless people using flashlights to direct cars into cut-out to park, charging Thais 40-60 baht and foreigners up to 200 baht.

Video clips, however, showed the supposed “homeless” to be quite well dress, organized and resembling members of local crime gangs.

Ronakit Ekasingh said the alcove also will be painted with parking-slot lines to provide the promised spots for tourists visiting the beach.

The parking scammers operate between 9pm and 4 am every night practically forcing the motorists to pay them for parking their cars on the public road.




Pol.Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasub, Head of Pattaya City Law Enforcement will take strong action against scammers who intimidate and extort money from motorists.

The alcove on Beach Road just before Walking Street is a public car park free of charge.

Deputy Pattaya Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh patrols the parking area allocating the area as a free parking zone.



The alcove is located on Beach Road just before the water pumpimg station at the top of Walking Street.


