Pattaya holds orientation for new employees emphasizing ‘Honesty, transparency, and public service’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the orientation ceremony for newly appointed employees, including management staff, professional nurses, and contracted personnel.

Pattaya recently recruited and appointed a total of 108 contracted employees, including 19 school staff members, as well as one management officer and four professional nurses. The orientation aimed to provide these new employees with a comprehensive understanding of city policies, regulations, benefits, and professional standards.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the core principles of “honesty, transparency, and public-spirited service,” highlighting that every employee is the city’s most valuable resource. He encouraged all new staff to perform their duties with integrity, openness, and a dedication to serving the community to improve the quality of life for Pattaya’s residents and enhance the city’s reputation.

This orientation session is designed to ensure that all new employees grasp the organization’s overall mission and can work efficiently while growing alongside Pattaya’s development.



































