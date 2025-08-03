Pattaya fines foreign vendors for illegal work and traffic obstruction; concerns over poor taste and hygiene

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police carried out a late-night inspection along Beach Road after rising public complaints about street vendors using motorbike sidecars to sell food and goods directly on public roads—congesting traffic and frustrating both locals and tourists on August 1. The enforcement operation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanuphong Nimsuwan of Pattaya City Police Station, resulted in 17 vendors being fined 500 baht each for parking illegally and obstructing roadways.







But the spotlight quickly turned to one case in particular: a 22-year-old Vietnamese national, identified as Ho The Khoi, was caught operating a grilled pork sidecar business without a work permit. Authorities charged him for working in a protected occupation reserved for Thai citizens under the Royal Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers. He now faces a fine of 5,000–10,000 baht and deportation from Thailand.



The case has fueled simmering public anger over what many see as selective enforcement and ineffective oversight, particularly in Pattaya and surrounding areas like Sattahip. Locals were quick to point out that while a few arrests are made from time to time, foreign vendors are still openly running dozens—if not hundreds—of stalls across markets and beaches. Many claimed that ice cream carts, grilled skewer stalls, and insect snack vendors are frequently operated by non-Thais who seem to work without fear of inspection, leading to suspicions about informal protection networks and under-the-table payments.

“There are entire morning markets where Burmese and Cambodian vendors dominate the food stalls,” one local commented earlier this week, with others pointing to night markets and beach zones where “entire communities of foreign workers” have seemingly established themselves in the open. Sattahip’s street food scene was cited repeatedly as an example where foreign-run stalls outnumber Thai vendors, especially during popular Wednesday and Friday markets.

Complaints were not limited to legality. Some expressed concern over the quality and authenticity of food sold by non-Thai vendors, alleging that it hurts the image of Thai cuisine. Runway Market was called out specifically for “ruining the reputation of Thai food” due to poor taste and unhygienic preparation.

Meanwhile, skepticism runs high about the effectiveness of current efforts. Locals described the fines as temporary and ineffective, with arrested vendors returning to the same spots within days. “Catch them 100 times and they’ll be back on the same corner,” one said. Others suggested enforcement only happens when vendors refuse to pay bribes, with some directly accusing officers of taking under-the-table payments in exchange for blind eyes.

This latest sweep—while making headlines—has done little to quiet growing calls for consistent enforcement and better immigration oversight. As the city attempts to polish its image for tourists and reassert public order, residents are increasingly asking a simple question: who really controls the streets and markets of Pattaya?







































