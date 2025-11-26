Elderly motorbike taxi driver attacked after dispute with rider in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An elderly motorbike taxi driver was brutally attacked in Pattaya after a disagreement with a female rider over passenger pick-up locations. The 67-year-old driver, who has impaired vision in one eye, was hospitalized with injuries including a dislocated shoulder after being kicked and beaten by two young men allegedly connected to the rider.







The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in Soi Chalermprakiat 21, Pattaya Third Road. The victim reported that he had earlier asked the female rider to move slightly down the road to pick up passengers, in line with local regulations. Later, the rider’s companions confronted him violently, one brandishing a knife. The elderly driver managed to escape after being assaulted, thanks in part to the intervention of a nearby resident.

Authorities recovered CCTV footage and witness photographs, which are being used to identify and pursue the perpetrators. The attack has sparked public outrage, highlighting ongoing tensions and safety concerns between riders and motorbike taxi operators in the city.



































