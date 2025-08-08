Pattaya pushes to reclaim public road in Soi Phothisan, final eviction underway for long-occupied shop

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai led city officials in an ongoing mission to reclaim public land in Soi Phothisan 6 on August 7, where authorities say illegal private use of public roads has persisted for years. While most squatters and business owners have now dismantled and vacated structures built on the state-owned thoroughfare, one remaining shop continues to defy the order — a case now being resolved through legal action.

The disputed stretch of land has been earmarked for a long-planned infrastructure project to ease traffic congestion in northern Pattaya. The city intends to develop a new roadway linking Soi Phothisan 3, Soi 6, and Soi 8 — a key access corridor that would connect Third Road (Pattaya Sai 3) to Naklua, passing Banglamung Hospital. The road is expected to be 6 to 8 meters wide and will significantly improve traffic flow once completed.







City officials, along with engineers and construction teams, surveyed the cleared area and remaining obstructions on Wednesday. Manot praised the cooperation of most local residents and stressed the city’s commitment to both transparency and fair negotiation.

“This is public land that must be returned to public use,” Manot said. “The development of this road will benefit the entire community, especially with the growing demands on Pattaya’s infrastructure as tourism rebounds.”



While most encroachments have already been removed following dialogue with local occupants, the final shop’s resistance has led to ongoing court proceedings. Authorities say demolition will proceed once a legal order is secured.

The new road project is part of Pattaya’s broader 5-year infrastructure modernization plan. Construction is slated to begin in the 2026 fiscal year, pending final budget approvals.



Local residents have expressed mixed reactions. Some welcomed the city’s plans, hopeful that the new road will alleviate long-standing traffic problems. Others voiced concern over the compensation process and the impact on neighborhood businesses.

Nonetheless, officials reiterated that the area in question was never privately owned and was unlawfully occupied for years. With nearly all affected parties now having complied, the final push for full reclamation signals a decisive phase in Pattaya’s bid to modernize its urban landscape.



































