Pattaya hit by flash floods on Monday

Many parts of Pattaya and Jomtien were inundated on Monday after three hours of heavy rains caused by the monsoon. The east side of the city railroads braced high level of floods. Vehicles were blocked off by the officials to prevent disasters on the railroads, and Pattaya third roads. Soi Buakhao, Soi Yensabai in south Pattaya and Soi Khao Talo were among the locations suffered at least two feet of water height. The water is receding in the afternoon. Nonetheless, the weather is unpredictable since the monsoon is still covering the eastern provinces and the causing high tides in Pattaya bay.







Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 3 – 4 Oct, fairly widespread to widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meters in thundershowers.







During 5 – 9 Oct, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Southesterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 28-34 °C.





















































