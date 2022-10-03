Pattaya bridge club moves officially

By Pattaya Mail
0
266
Pattaya bridge club president and attorney at law Jessataporn Bunnag (center) seen here with secretary John Haddon (left) and chairman Jeremy Watson, at the official opening at Meatstuff.

The city’s main contract bridge club has now been licensed by the Contract Bridge League of Thailand to play at Meatstuff, a popular retail and restaurant facility just off Thepprasit Road. The non profit-making club meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12.30 pm and attracts both expats and visitors for duplicate games. Further details are available at https://www.bridgewebs.com



Bridge was introduced into Thailand with Royal support over a hundred years ago. At first the game was limited to Bangkok, but local clubs now exist in several tourist-associated cities including Chiang Mai and Phuket. Pattaya bridge club was founded in 1994 and has held weekly sessions ever since apart from the Covid-related interruptions. The club was raided by the Department of Provincial Administration in 2016 after a misunderstanding that gambling was occurring, but no prosecution followed. Club founder Barry Kenyon commenting on the worldwide publicity at the time, said, “For about a week, we were the most famous card players in the world.”







RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR