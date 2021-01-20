Pattaya health workers knock on doors to reinforce Covid-19 prevention

Pattaya health workers are knocking on doors to ensure everyone gets the message about coronavirus prevention.

Mayoral advisor Paiwan Arromchuen led the team of city employees and volunteers to the Soi Khopai Community Jan. 19, where they were welcomed by neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda.







The health workers visited homes, emphasizing the need for caution, wearing face masks, maintaining good hygiene and eating healthy foods to harden the immunity system.

They also stressed the continued need for social distancing, getting tested if exposed to anyone with the disease or a high-risk venue, and regularly checking-in with the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app.























