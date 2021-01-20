Exercise a lonely pursuit in Pattaya during lockdown

Sports and exercise spaces are still open in Pattaya, but working out must continue to be a solo endeavor for now, officials said.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said many people who previously participated in community exercise and sports, such as public aerobics, yoga and Zumba classes, have asked if these activities can resume now that coronavirus cases have fallen to near-zero in Banglamung District.







Manote noted that while public parks, beaches, exercise spots, playgrounds, sports fields and gyms remain open, group activities are still prohibited under current restrictions issued by Chonburi Province and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

For now, the deputy mayor said, people should Zumba or do yoga alone and wait until the “red zone” status declared for Chonburi is lowered before resuming group sports.

















