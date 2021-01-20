Nation TV Pattaya editor hosts birthday bash at Child Abuse Center

The editor of Nation TV Pattaya celebrated his 64th birthday by throwing a party for children of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center.

Kittikom Teewarangkul and his family catered lunch for the 50 at-risk kids under the care of ATCC Director Palisorn Noja Jan. 18.







The party was held under strict disease-control protocols with people wearing masks while not eating, washing hands, and practicing social distancing.

The editor said the occasion originally was planned to be the launch of Nation TV Pattaya, but the Covid-19 outbreak forced the official opening to be postponed indefinitely.



















