Chiang Mai business groups partner to boost Mae Rim tourism

Chiang Mai business and tourism groups will work with local government to develop tourism in Mae Rim district.

Representatives from the Chiang Mai Tourism Industry Council, Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association, and Mae Rim Tourism Business Entrepreneur Club on Dec. 25 signed a partnership agreement with the Chiang Mai Tourism and Sports Department, Convention and Exhibition Promotion Office and Mae Ram and Pong Yaeng subdistricts.







Along with general promotion, the agreement offered a slogan for Mae Rim: “Jungle Valley of Joy.”

Officials said Mae Rim is a popular domestic and international tourist destination year-round.

By integrating marketing and public relations and organizing an annual tourism festival, the groups hope to drive more income to local businesses.













