Pattaya health official suggests wearing face masks at home

Pattaya-area health officials suggest people wear face masks at home to prevent Covid-19 from spreading between family members, the prime vector for the virus.

Chonburi on Friday reported 914 new Covid-19 cases with 62 of those found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.







Banglamung District Public Health Director Sompol Jittireungkiat said July 27 transmission between family members is the No. 1 way the coronavirus is spreading, often infecting several or all members of families and killing their oldest members.

While it sounds strange, wearing masks at home could break the cycle of transmission, he said.

Jittireungkiat said people working outside the home need to take extra precautions, such as changing clothes and showering upon returning home.

Family members should eat separately and refrain from visiting elderly relatives. Close contact between family members is discouraged, he said.

The same rules apply, of course, to office mates, Jittireungkiat said. Don’t eat together. Don’t talk together in close quarters and wear masks at all times. Wash hands and use sanitizer frequently.

Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting, “The Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be spread by vaccinated people as easily as the unvaccinated, an internal C.D.C. report said.”



































