Pattaya health inspectors check Naklua Walk & Eat weekend market

Pattaya health inspectors are checking stalls at the Naklua Walk & Eat market each weekend to ensure sanitary conditions.







Consumer Protection Office officers visited the market March 20-21, checking that food sellers were wearing hairnets, gloves, facemasks and aprons, and that their kiosks were clean and organized.

Under regulations, cooked food must be covered to deter insects, placed on tables 60 centimeters off the ground and that any food additives used have government registration numbers.





Ice used for drinks must be clean and kept in containers with lids and scoops used to dispense cubes. Nothing else can be stored in the ice buckets.



Eating utensils must be placed handle-up in clean and airy containers while garbage and food waste must be collected and hygienically eliminated.

Finally, all prices must be displayed clearly. (PCPR)











