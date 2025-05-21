Pattaya has a lot more to do, says Mayor – But it’s already one of ASEAN’s safest cities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s image has long been tied to its beaches, nightlife, and freewheeling tourism, but city officials want the world to see a broader picture. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet says the city has made serious strides in development and safety—and it’s paying off. According to the latest rankings from Numbeo, a global database based in Serbia, Pattaya has earned the 9th spot on the list of safest cities in ASEAN for 2025, beating out major cities like Johor Bahru, Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City, and even Phnom Penh.

The Numbeo report takes into account overall crime perception, feelings of safety during both day and night, and specific concerns such as theft, assault, home invasion, and hate-related incidents. Pattaya scored 53.9 points, a strong showing for a city often labeled as chaotic or wild in the media.







Mayor Poramet noted that this international recognition reflects years of ongoing effort. He pointed to several major improvements already underway, including the renovation of the Pattaya City sign on Pratumnak Hill, construction of a new roof over the passenger bridge at Bali Hai Pier, upgrades to all six pier pontoons to meet accessibility standards, and the addition of public toilets to serve Thai and international tourists alike. These upgrades are meant to increase both comfort and safety for visitors of all ages, including seniors and people with disabilities.

The mayor emphasized that Pattaya’s place in the ASEAN top 10 is not the finish line, but a milestone. He said the city is committed to continuous development and integration of safety standards across its growing tourism infrastructure. Despite the fun-loving image often associated with Pattaya, authorities are working to elevate the city’s profile as a balanced, modern, and secure destination.



With Chiang Mai and Bangkok also making the list at 1st and 7th place respectively, Thailand’s presence in the top rankings signals growing international confidence in its urban safety. Pattaya, with its evolving infrastructure and serious push for sustainable tourism, is positioning itself as more than just a party town.

As Mayor Poramet put it, “This is just the beginning. Pattaya has a lot more to do.”

































