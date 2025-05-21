Pattaya all talk no clean-up as public outrage grows over filthy drain dumping while city only issues warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – As complaints about grease and food waste being dumped into public drains surge, the city of Pattaya once again opts to issue warnings rather than real enforcement—leaving many residents frustrated and questioning the authorities’ seriousness in protecting public health and the environment.

A recent inspection by multiple municipal departments—including the Health and Sanitation Division, Drainage Maintenance Division, and Pollution Control Division—was prompted by complaints about a seafood grill restaurant on Jomtien Second Road. Officials confirmed the business was dumping fat and food scraps into Pattaya’s public drainage system, causing blockages and raising fears of flooding and disease outbreaks.



But instead of handing down fines or suspending operations, officials merely offered “guidance” on how to fix the issue. This lenient approach has sparked widespread public criticism online, with residents calling the city’s repeated warnings a joke and demanding tougher regulation.

One local wrote, “The place looks nice in front, but the back is disgusting—slippery, smelly, and greasy water pouring into the drains. It’s been like this for ages.” Others echoed the sentiment, saying, “Every shop is doing it! There has to be real rules and enforcement. We’re tired of seeing the same problem over and over.”

Another comment read, “Why don’t they make it mandatory for every restaurant to install a grease trap? The current system is clearly failing.” One user added, “I once took my girlfriend to eat there. We both got sick after. Why is this still allowed?”

There are also calls to investigate popular high-volume restaurants, such as one reportedly draining saltwater from fish tanks into the public system every evening. “It’s full every night, but they have zero responsibility. Fine them every day until they comply,” a frustrated local said.







Despite the city’s recent placement in the Top 10 Safest Cities in ASEAN according to Numbeo, critics argue that safety and sanitation go hand in hand—and ignoring environmental health will only ruin Pattaya’s long-term reputation as a tourism hub.

Locals are now urging city hall to act decisively: implement mandatory grease traps, enforce daily fines, and conduct surprise inspections. Until then, they say, Pattaya’s clean image will remain nothing more than a thin façade hiding a growing mess.

































