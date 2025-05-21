Is Pattaya a free drink-and-drive zone? – Trat incident highlights alarming gaps in enforcement

PATTAYA, Thailand – A troubling car crash in Trat Province has reignited questions about Thailand’s—and especially Pattaya’s—real commitment to cracking down on drunk driving, as incidents involving alcohol-impaired motorists continue to surface with alarming regularity.

At 6 a.m. on May 20, two women who had just finished working at a karaoke bar crashed their Toyota Vios into 12 roadside concrete barriers at a three-way intersection in Wang Krachae, Trat. Both women, ages 25 and 28, admitted they had been drinking before getting behind the wheel. The driver, Ms. Chonticha (surname withheld), told police she swerved to avoid a motorcycle coming out of a side alley, lost control, and slammed into the barriers. Neither woman was injured, but their visibly intoxicated state prompted police to proceed with formal alcohol testing and legal action.







While the incident occurred outside Pattaya, the pattern echoes what many locals and observers have long noted in the beachside city: a lax culture of enforcement where drunk driving remains a nightly norm rather than an exception.

Pattaya’s nightlife, with its abundance of alcohol-serving venues and limited late-night public transport, has made driving under the influence almost routine. Yet enforcement is often reduced to occasional checkpoints or random stops that rarely result in meaningful deterrents. Arrests are uncommon, and prosecutions even less so.



Critics argue that unless Pattaya authorities adopt a zero-tolerance approach and implement stricter, consistent enforcement—both for locals and tourists—the city risks sending the message that drinking and driving is simply part of the nightlife package.

The Trat crash serves as a wake-up call: while it didn’t end in tragedy, it could have. If Pattaya truly wants to maintain its reputation as a world-class destination, the question must be asked—how many near misses will it take before real action is enforced on its streets?

































