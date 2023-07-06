Mayor Poramet lauds Pattaya’s exemplary mobile disease surveillance team

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over a ceremony to honor exemplary members of the Mobile Disease Surveillance and Rapid Response Team (SRRT) network in Pattaya. The event held at City Hall on July 4, included the presentation of certificates of recognition and operational policies to the dedicated staff, highlighting their vital role in implementing community engagement practices.







The SRRT network, in collaboration with the volunteers of Pattaya City, plays a crucial role in disease surveillance and prevention efforts within the community. Since the 2010 fiscal year, the city has provided comprehensive training sessions to network members, ensuring that all 42 communities are covered. Their responsibilities include promptly and accurately reporting diseases or abnormal incidents, conducting investigations into prevalent diseases and health hazards, and implementing preliminary disease control measures.



Furthermore, the team is responsible for timely public notification about diseases or health hazards, analyzing the significance of health issues in the area, and collecting data on various diseases occurring within the communities. The Pattaya SRRT network currently consists of 200 members, effectively covering all 42 communities, with 50 members assigned to each of the four districts.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet extended his congratulations to the recipients of the exemplary awards and conveyed his birthday wishes to network members born between May and July, including those whose birthdays fell on July 4. He expressed his gratitude to the SRRT team and Pattaya City’s volunteers, recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by the population, such as issues related to quality of life, the environment, and safety.

















