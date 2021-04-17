Pattaya Grab Food drivers deliver lost boy to parents

A pair of food-delivery drivers brought a lost toddler back to his parents in Pattaya.

Pattarathan Kadprakong, 32, and Saranya Kadprakong, 34, noticed 2-year-old “Nong Tone” wandering in the street April 15 and grabbed him up before he was hit by a car.







The boy was shaking and crying and obviously lost. The Grab Food drivers brought him to the local police station, where his photo was taken and posted on social media.

Parents Jomitae, 31, and Piew, 30, contacted police about their missing child and were asked to come identify the boy.



The parents, both Burmese painters, had taken their boy to work, but he wandered off while they were talking to the boss.













