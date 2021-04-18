HRH Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh laid to rest

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral was a “Ceremonial Royal Funeral”, the same as that of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. It was not a “State Funeral” – something that is generally reserved for Monarchs.

The Dean of Windsor conducted the Funeral Service and the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the Blessing.

Due to the public health guidelines, some elements of the Funeral plan had been modified, although the day was still being very much in line with His Royal Highness’s wishes.

The Funeral was broadcast live on TV and radio to allow people around the world to take part in mourning The Duke.

The Funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh (Video)

On Saturday 17 April at 2:40pm, the coffin emerged from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle into the Quadrangle, it was followed by the members of the Royal Family who walked in the procession. All those in the Quadrangle gave the coffin a Royal Salute before the coffin was placed onto the Land Rover.

The Queen departed from the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley.

The Procession moved towards St. George’s Chapel, through Engine Court, Chapel Hill Parade Ground and into Horseshoe Cloister, arriving at the West Steps. The procession route was lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, and 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

Minute Guns were fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle for the duration of the Procession. The Curfew Tower Bell also tolled.

The members of the Royal Family who followed on foot behind the coffin were:

The Princess Royal

The Prince of Wales

The Earl of Wessex and Forfar

The Duke of York

The Duke of Sussex

Mr. Peter Phillips

The Duke of Cambridge

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The Earl of Snowdon

The National Anthem played as the coffin arrived at Horseshoe Cloister, where it was met by representatives from the Commonwealth and a Dismounted Detachment of the Household Cavalry.

The Bearer Party carried the coffin up the West Steps of the Chapel before pausing for a National Minute Silence at 3pm. The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury then received the coffin.

As the doors to St. George’s Chapel closed, the Royal Navy Piping Party piped the ‘Carry On’

The following Members of the Royal Family attend the Funeral Service in the Chapel:

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Countess of Wessex and Forfar

Viscount Severn

The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duchess of Cambridge

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank

Mr. Jack Brooksbank

The Lady Sarah and Mr. Daniel Chatto

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy

The Hereditary Prince of Baden The Landgrave of Hesse The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

The congregation wore masks for the Service and Members of the Royal Family wore Day Dress or Morning Coat with medals.

During the Service, a small choir of four sang pieces of music chosen by The Duke of Edinburgh. The choir was located in the Nave, away from the seated congregation, and in line with public health guidelines there was no congregational singing.

The Funeral Service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and lasted for approximately 50 minutes.

At the conclusion of the Service, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. The Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the Blessing and the National Anthem was sung by the Choir.

Her Majesty The Queen, Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Family then departed the Chapel via Galilee Porch. (www.royal.uk)



















