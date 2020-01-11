Pattaya garbage men pass probation, get shot at 4-year pact

Pattaya’s new trash hauler passed its probation and was given another four months of work before bidding opens on a new four-year contract.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Jan. 9 that Eastern Green Co. met all the requirements of its trial-run contract that began in March and will be allowed to serve as Pattaya’s waste managers until April when a new contract expected to be worth about 900 million baht will be put out to bid.

While Eastern Green has been efficient in picking up garbage and eliminating residual waste that had piled up under the city’s much-maligned previous contractor, there are many companies that want Pattaya’s waste-hauling business, so the contract must be opened to competition, Manote said.

Eastern Green had been under evaluation during 2019 after years of problems with Advance International Co. Eastern who brought in a fleet of new trucks, dressed its workers in smart uniforms and picked up trash on schedule with few complaints, the deputy mayor said.

Advance International had been roundly criticized for operating old, broken down trucks that leaked smelly wastewater behind every vehicle and for failing to pick up large numbers of trash cans across the city. Eastern, with a long track record of operating in Rayong, deployed a fleet of new blue-and-white garbage trucks to Pattaya and worked under strict rules that made it subject to fines of up to 3 percent of the contract for incurring multiple complaints about missed pickups.